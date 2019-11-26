HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Dec. 23, 2017*

In 2017, Betzabe Gomez wrote a heartbreaking letter to Santa. It went viral, capturing the hearts of people across Houston and Southeast Texas.

The then-9-year-old's letter read:

Dear Santa,

I need help in my house because when it's raining, the rain comes in. When I look at it, I am sad. This is why I want help and what if it floods in there. Also, we don't have no concrete under the carpet. Also, when I come next to the wall the thing is, it's a giant hole. Anyway, when I come close to the room and the hole I can feel the rain and when It's raining we have to put a bucket.

P.S. I will leave milk, cookies and carrots and water.

From: Betzabe Gomez

When asked why she chose to write the letter to Santa Claus, she said, “I've always been believing in him. I thought he would help me. I was just trying to explain my hard life that… my dad is sick and how hurricane just had to come and just make a giant hole on the roof. I just want to explain my whole life, that I'm going through.”

Betzabe's northeast Harris County home was badly damaged in Hurricane Harvey. Her mother Maria Luisa Gomez says the family was denied help from FEMA. Her husband is dealing with several health problems and requires dialysis.

The greater Houston community stepped up, giving the family toys, blankets, gifts and presents. Thousands of dollars were donated via a GoFundMe -- but the family wasn't able to claim the money in time and the donations were returned.

Two years later, there's still a hole in the Gomez family's roof. Rain still comes in. The Harvey recovery money the family has been counting on has not made it to the Betzabe's family and they say they don't know why.

KHOU's Melissa Correa is visiting Betzabe and her family today to check in on them.

She says Betzabe is still hoping for a Christmas miracle and that Santa remembers her and finally helps put a good roof over her head.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates!

