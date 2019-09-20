Want the intel on Houston's most happening local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Pepper Lunch

Open since August, this new Japanese steakhouse and curry spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Steakhouses' on Yelp.

Citywide, steakhouses saw a median 2.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Pepper Lunch saw a striking 562.5% increase, with a downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to 3.5 stars today.

Located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite C, in Sharpstown, Pepper Lunch offers an eclectic menu that features wild angus steaks, curry bowls, seafood over pepper rice, pastas, salads and more.

Pepper Lunch is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Seaside Lounge

The Fourth Ward's Seaside Lounge is the city's buzziest seafood spot by the numbers.

The lounge and cocktail bar, which offers brunch, lunch and dinner, opened at 702 W. Dallas St. in July. The restaurant increased its new review count by 90.9% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.8% for the Yelp category 'Seafood.'

It's not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Monument Inn has seen a 2.3% increase in reviews, and Loch Bar and The Juicy Crab have seen 27% and 25.6% increases, respectively.

The dinner menu for Seaside Lounge features grilled shrimp, crab cakes, fried lobster tails and seafood 'yaya pasta,' as well as pork chops, lamb lollipops and steak.

Seaside Lounge is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.

Warehouse 72

Spring Branch East's Warehouse 72 is currently on the upswing in the Italian category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Italian' on Yelp saw a median 1.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, this Italian, Mediterranean and New American spot increased its new reviews by 52.6% — and kept its rating consistent at four stars.

Open for business at 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 305, since July, Warehouse 72 offers a contemporary American menu inspired by Italian and Mediterranean flavors for lunch and dinner. Highlights include seafood risotto, short rib ragu pappardelle, Australian lamb chops and hand-crafted pizza, and a lemon ice box tart, chocolate hazelnut tort or vanilla bean panna cotta for dessert.

Warehouse 72 is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.