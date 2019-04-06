Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,617.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's a 723-square-foot studio apartment at 2424 Capitol St. that's going for $1,625/month.

The residence includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Next, check out this 793-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1414 Texas Ave. It's listed for $1,626/month.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Located at 1475 Texas St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,630/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, large windows and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

