Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park

Admission: $13.99. More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Garden Oaks Wine Walk

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Home of Ed and Brenda de Alba, 744 W. 43rd St.

Admission: $20-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

House of Cavone fashion show debut

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Social Graces Social Club, 1201 Fannin St., #140

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Damaged Goods — Improv Comedy

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-9:15 p.m.

Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.

Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dark Matter: Saturday Late-Night Improv

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30-11 p.m.

Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.

Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

