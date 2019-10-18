Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.
Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.
Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park
Admission: $13.99. More options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Garden Oaks Wine Walk
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Home of Ed and Brenda de Alba, 744 W. 43rd St.
Admission: $20-$100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
House of Cavone fashion show debut
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Social Graces Social Club, 1201 Fannin St., #140
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Damaged Goods — Improv Comedy
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dark Matter: Saturday Late-Night Improv
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30-11 p.m.
Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
