Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience 

450f197b-9e57-4305-bddd-2de6cbe0ada9

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.
Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park
Admission: $13.99. More options are available. 
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Garden Oaks Wine Walk

3dd7557f-ae43-4bc8-a38d-4a4ca3451eff

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: Home of Ed and Brenda de Alba, 744 W. 43rd St.
Admission: $20-$100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

House of Cavone fashion show debut

b3e012d5-d230-4466-89be-ee5e7f670cb4

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Social Graces Social Club, 1201 Fannin St., #140
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Damaged Goods — Improv Comedy

bb97e9d1-4df3-4145-86a7-b8f01c5654f9

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dark Matter: Saturday Late-Night Improv

0fbf5b8b-e8a9-4b58-a347-083298b6a1b4

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30-11 p.m.
Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.
Admission: $8
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.