Looking to uncover all that Greenway has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mediterranean spot to a pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greenway, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Halal Guys

Topping the list is Middle Eastern, halal and Mediterranean spot The Halal Guys. Located at 3821 Farnham St., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,029 reviews on Yelp.

This New York-based franchise started as a food cart and now has locations across the country. The spot has a simple menu with chicken, beef or falafel as the base for either a platter or a sandwich, which is then topped with rice, veggies, cheese and the eatery's white or hot sauce. The menu also includes hummus, baba ganouj and baklava for dessert. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

2. Kuhl-linscomb

Next up is gift shop Kuhl-Linscomb, which offers home decor, antiques and more, situated at 2418 W. Alabama St. With four stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The 'store' is really a campus that has 100,000 square feet of display space in multiple buildings that take up two city blocks, making it 'the largest privately owned design and lifestyle store in Houston,' according to the business' website. The upscale spot stocks design items for every room in the house, from large furniture and wall art to candles and seasonal bric a brac.

3. Fabio's Artisan Pasta

Pasta shop Fabio's Artisan Pasta is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2129 W. Alabama St., five stars out of 244 reviews.

This shop sells fresh pasta that's made with all-natural ingredients and no added preservatives or artificial flavors. On the menu, look for long pastas (capellini, taglierine, spaghetti, linguine, tagliatelle, fettuccine and pappardelle) and short pastas (rigatoni, small shell, penne, creste di gallo, radiatore, bucatini and gnocchi), as well as stuffed pasta, lasagna and sauces. (Check out everything the store has to offer here.)

4. On The Kirb

On The Kirb, a sports bar and gastropub, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 418 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5004 Kirby Drive to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for the wild-caught salmon with fig-balsamic glaze,biryani quinoa and asparagus, along with the chicken tacos and the organic beef sliders. There are also vegan and vegetarian options, like the black bean burger. (Check out the full menu here.)

5. Luna Pizzeria

Finally, check out Luna Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 875 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 3435 Kirby Drive.

This chain has three Houston-area locations. The eatery serves up salad, sandwiches and, of course, pizza. There are several signature 9-inch pizzas, such as the spicy andouille with jalapeños, red onion, red peppers and green onions. (Explore the full menu here.)

