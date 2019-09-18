If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a magic show to a discounted dance performance.

Ben Jackson: 'Magic, Music & Mayhem'

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar St.

Price: $55 (General Admission)

'These Shining Lives'

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest

Price: $10

'The Sound of Murder'

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Suburbia, 4106 Way Out West Drive

Price: $8 - $9

Gospel Comedy Show – Up to 55% off

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: 8888 W. Bellfort Ave., Greater Fondren Southwest

Price: $19 (51% discount off regular price); $35 (55% off)

Siudy Flamenco Intimo — discounted performance

Original dance and flamenco music production featuring vibrant choreography and dynamic solos amid elaborate sets and costumes. The show also features original music from Spanish guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz. The deal includes one discounted ticket for the orchestra, mezzanine, or box.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. or Sunday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: 800 Bagby St., Downtown Houston

Price: $45 (39% discount off mezzanine/box seat); $51(40% off orchestra seat)

