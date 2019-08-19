Greenway / Upper Kirby Area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $966/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4848 Pin Oak Park, #2408 is 28.4 percent less than the $1,350/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 4631 Wild Indigo St., which is going for $1,050/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. The residence also includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3735 Westheimer Road, listed at $1,075/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities boasts garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3131 Timmons Lane, which, with 651 square feet, is going for $1,249/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the residence, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

