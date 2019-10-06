Looking to sample the best desserts around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Le Donut

Topping the list is Le Donut. Located at 2803 Old Spanish Trail in Macgregor, the spot to score doughnuts and more is the highest rated dessert spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Original Kolache Shoppe

Next up is Golfcrest Bellfort/ Reveille's The Original Kolache Shoppe, situated at 5404 Telephone Road With five stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Le Duc Gourmet Bakery

Alief's Le Duc Gourmet Bakery, located at 11528 Bellaire Blvd., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 92 reviews.

4. Common Bond Cafe & Bakery

Over in Neartown - Montrose, check out Common Bond Cafe & Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 1,899 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot at 1706 Westheimer Road

5. Nu Ice & Drinks

And then there's Nu Ice & Drinks, a Mid West favorite with 4.5 stars out of 550 reviews. Stop by 5901 Westheimer Road, Suite B1, to hit up the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and bubble tea next time the urge strikes.

