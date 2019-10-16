If you've got Chinese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 624 in Greater Uptown, the fresh arrival is called Taste Sichuan Bistro.

Taste Sichuan Bistro specializes inauthentic Chinese Sichuan cuisine, with menu items ranging from shredded chicken in garlic sauce to spicy boiled beef to salted fish slices. The large menu also includes many soups, noodle and rice dishes.

Explore the entire menu here.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Yuqing M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 4, wrote, 'I like this place. The food is very very delicious! I love the twice-cooked pork and sliced pork with garlic sauce.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Taste Sichuan Bistrois open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.