Hungry? A new neighborhood traditional American spot has you covered. Called Sixty Vines, the fresh addition is located at 2540 University Blvd. in University Place.

Besides the new spot in Houston, Sixty Vines has two outposts in North Texas. According to the business's Facebook page, the restaurant offers 'more than 40 wines on tap and 60 wines by-the-glass.' The unique wine tap system has allowed Sixty Vines to reduce the waste produced by bottled wine.

On the menu, look for items ranging from shared plates like the wood-fired cauliflower to the fig & prosciutto pizza to the rib pork main course with roasted tri-color carrots, sage brown butter, pistachio and peppadew romesco.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Ivan M. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, “Great food, atmosphere and service! I ate here for dinner and brunch the next morning and I had an amazing experience both times! Highly recommend you try this place.'

And Patricia S. added, 'For appetizers, I went with the salami and cheese board! the mix of cheese and salami was very good. The salad, sandwiches and meatballs were delicious. The selection of wines is incredible!'

Head on over to check it out: Sixty Vines is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

