Rio de Janeiro knows how to party, but few events hit the city like Rock in Rio, one of the world's largest music festivals. If you're looking to anchor a South American getaway, this year's festival takes place Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6.

Spread over the 1.18 million square meters of Barra Olympic Park, Rock in Rio showcases some of the top names across a range of global musical genres. Headliners this year include Drake, Ellie Goulding, Foo Fighters and Sepultura.

As soon as the music stops, however, Rio beckons visitors with its mountains, beaches and vibrant streetscapes.

Whether you’re ready to book your trip now or just wondering what it would cost, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Houston and Rio de Janeiro, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Rio, to showcase the range of local amenities that travelers will find there. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Rio de Janeiro flights

The cheapest flights between Houston and Rio are if you leave on Sept. 27 and return from Brazil on Oct. 4. Avianca currently has tickets for $842, roundtrip.

Avianca also has tickets at that price point later in September. If you fly out of Houston on Sept. 28 and return from Rio on Oct. 5, Avianca can get you there and back for $842 roundtrip.

Top hotels

To help plan your stay, here are some of Rio de Janeiro's top-rated hotels, which were selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro (Avenida Atlantica, 2600)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider the JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro. This hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $321/night.

JW Marriott has everything one would expect from a five-star hotel and more, from a gym and swimming pool to rooms equipped with all modern conveniences, not to mention unrivaled views of Copacabana beach from the rooftop.

Belmond Copacabana Palace (Avenida Atlantica, 1702)

There's also the 4.5-star rated Belmond Copacabana Palace, which has rooms currently priced at $662/night.

Settled in the heart of Rio de Janeiro, this hotel is close to Copacabana Beach and Avenida Atlantica, as well as Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Hotel Santa Teresa Rio MGallery by Sofitel (Rua Almirante Alexandrino, 660)

A third option is Hotel Santa Teresa Rio MGallery by Sofitel. With a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, this hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city, and has rooms currently listed for $350/night.

'Probably the most beautiful hotel in Rio that isn't on or near the beach. Santa Teresa is a wonderful neighborhood (one that admittedly feels more like Portugal than Brazil); if you don't stay here, at least take in a panorama from the rooftop,' wrote visitor Robert.

Featured restaurants

The city is home to plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Confeitaria Colombo (R. Gonçalves Dias)

Don't forget the essentials: where to satisfy your sweet tooth. For a popular option, check out Confeitaria Colombo, with 4.7 stars from 24 reviews.

'If you come to the old city centre, make sure you come and have something sweet at Confeitaria Colombo,' wrote visitor Monique. 'This is old-school Rio glamour, with beautiful old mirrors and amazing sweets. A little piece of the past, tucked away amongst the busy streets.'

Restaurante Cervantes (Av. Prado Júnior)

If you're looking for a solid place to grab a bite, plan to visit Restaurante Cervantes.

'This is another one of Copacabana’s most well-known foodie hideouts,' wrote Max. 'The sandwiches here are truly awesome, and are a great way of curing those inevitable Rio hangovers.'

Bar e Restaurante Urca (Rua Cândido Gaffrée)

Finally, there's Bar e Restaurante Urca.

'The highlight of this bar is undoubtedly the view, as you sit out on the seawall and admire the picturesque surroundings over Guanabara Bay,' wrote Max. 'The bar offers a vast array of nibbles, as well as some excellent beers — a perfect combination for those looking to start their evening off in the best possible way.'

What to see and do in Rio

To round out your trip, Rio de Janeiro offers heaps of noteworthy attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Christ the Redeemer (Parque Nacional da Tijuca Alto da Boa Vista)

First up is Christ the Redeemer (Cristo Redentor), the ubiquitous symbol of Brazil. Standing at 130 feet tall on the peak of Corcovado Mountain, it's the largest Art Deco statue in the world.

'This is a must in Rio! The view from the top is just marvelous, but it must be a clear sky to be able to see best,' wrote visitor Maria. 'Do not take a van or taxi up. The ride up by the tram is part of the experience. Best seats are on the right-hand side.'

Sugar Loaf Cable Car (Av. Pasteur)

Then, there's Sugar Loaf Cable Car.

One of Rio's iconic sights, Sugar Loaf offers a dramatic view of the mountains and bay below. Coconuts and juice are for sale, perfect for calming the nerves after the dizzying ride on the bodinho (funicular) that ports visitors to the peak.

Copacabana Beach (Av. Atlantica Copacabana)

Finally, spend some time at Copacabana Beach.

The vibe at Copacabana beach has little to do with the cheesy strains of the Barry Manilow song — instead, guests will encounter jutting mountains, drum circles, a strong surf, beachfront restaurants serving caipirinhas and the distinctive mosaic sidewalks.

'Beautiful beach,' wrote visitor Charissa. '[A] must-see when in Rio. There are artists, markets and plenty of beach bars nearby.'

