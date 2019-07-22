Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston if you're on a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 265 El Dorado Blvd. It's listed for $804/month for its 683 square feet.

The building offers a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $175 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

9940 Richmond Ave. (Westchase)

Here's a 753-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 9940 Richmond Ave. that's also going for $804/month.

In the residence, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building features a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1660 W. T C Jester Blvd. (Lazy Brook / Timbergrove)

Next, check out this 614-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1660 W. T C Jester Blvd. It's listed for $804/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet, high ceilings and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

816 Oak St. (Central Northwest)

Located at 816 Oak St., here's a 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $805/month.

Look for a ceiling fan and hardwood floors in the unit. The building has assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

3000 Greenridge Drive (Mid West)

Listed at $805/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3000 Greenridge Drive.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has good transit options.

