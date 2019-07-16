Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

11881 Gulf Pointe Drive (South Belt/Ellington)

Listed at $1,075/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 11881 Gulf Pointe Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7111 Hillcroft Ave. (Gulfton)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 7111 Hillcroft Ave. It's listed for $1,003/month for its 920 square feet.

The building has a swimming pool, on-site laundry and a business center. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

3103 Rockyridge Drive (Mid West)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3103 Rockyridge Drive that's going for $1,004/month.

Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2400 Yorktown St. (Greater Uptown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2400 Yorktown St. It's listed for $1,005/month.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5514 Griggs Road (Ost / South Union)

Located at 5514 Griggs Road, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,005/month.

Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

