Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of deserving puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ellie-Oh is a darling female standard poodle and Wheaten terrier puppy currently residing at IDOG Rescue, Inc.

Ellie-Oh gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date. She's already house-trained.

Here's what Ellie-Oh's friends at IDOG Rescue, Inc. think of her:

Dixie is a female shar-pei and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of North American Shar-Pei Rescue (NASPR).

Dixie is the life of the party, and she loves other dogs. She's already vaccinated. She's already house-trained.

Notes from Dixie's caretakers:

Cher is a female rat terrier and dachshund puppy currently residing at Honoring Hope and Faith Rescue, Inc.

Cher is the life of the party — she'll get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. Fear not: She's already house-trained. Cher has all her shots.

Notes from Cher's caretakers:

Shelby is a sweet female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Animal Justice League.

Her vaccinations are already up to date. No need to worry: she has already been house-trained.

Notes from Shelby's caretakers:

Bruiser is a lovable male American Staffordshire terrier puppy being cared for at Brave Bully Rescue.

Bruiser loves to socialize, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He has all of his shots. No need to worry: he's already house-trained.

Notes from Bruiser's caretakers:

