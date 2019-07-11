A new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Popfancy Dessert Bar, the fresh arrival is located in the Bellaire Food Street complex at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A6, in Sharpstown.

Popfancy Dessert Bar specializes in handcrafted, all-natural sweet treats. On the menu, expect to see items like ice pops (20 fruit or creamy choices), flurry ice cream and hot mochi waffle pops. All dessert options can be topped with sauces, candy and bits of cereal.

Popfancy Dessert Bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Paulo L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 1, wrote, 'All the menus are digitally displayed and you can choose with a laminated mini menu and a dry erase marker. The only thing that caught me off guard was how small the pops were. ... But they have an assortment of other menu items I'm definitely gonna be back in to try.'

And Lou C. wrote, 'It's ideal to get a quick treat without dealing with the parking situation at the malls. Since it's still soft opening, I got to try the flurry ice cream and ice pops.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Popfancy Dessert Bar is open from noon–10 p.m. on weekdays and noon–midnight on weekends.

