A new Himalayan/Nepalese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Sharpstown, called Kathmandu Curry, is located at 5711 Hillcroft Ave., Suite A-6.

On the menu, look for the Kathmandu Thali Set, a traditional Nepali platter served with rice, daal, mustard greens, vegetable curry of the day and achar; the Lamb Mustang with barbecued boneless lamb marinated in Himalayan spices and then grilled; or sides like Saag, a Nepali-style spinach, and Bhanta Aloo, an eggplant and potato dish. (Explore the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Kathmandu Curry is getting solid feedback.

Deborah O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 9, wrote, 'Hard to write a review about the first Nepalese restaurant in the city when you've never experienced the cuisine before. I had to keep reminding myself, 'this is is not Indian food, this is not Pakistani food, this is not Chinese food' because it's very easy to find your mind wandering off to compare spicy and flavor levels.'

And Hof N. wrote, 'New place in town! The place looks to be very clean and it has nice tables and chairs. Staff very friendly and offer good service. The meats had good flavor. The dumplings, on [the] other hand, not so good. Very dry and lukewarm at best. '

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kathmandu Curry is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

