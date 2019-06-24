A new pop-up shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Candytopia, the new addition is located at 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 360, in Spring Branch East.

Candytopia also has locations in Atlanta and Dallas. This temporary, 14-room installation, which will be open through the summer, uses familiar candies to create works of art and interactive experiences. The pop-up exhibit features jelly bean sculptures, famous works of art recreated with candy and a 'ball pit' made of marshmallows.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the new pop-up shop seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Erica G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 17, wrote, 'I felt like Charlie who won the golden ticket when first walking up to the entrance of this spectacular place that makes you feel as if you're in a dream. ... What an amazing and surreal experience this was. This is not something you see every day or even in a lifetime. I highly recommend taking your children and family here.'

Yelper Jovi C. added, 'This place was a sugary treat with lots of eye-candy! Candytopia is a totally immersive, interactive sugar-coated art show that features dozens of rooms with larger than life art installations and full sensory experiences. You'll enjoy samples of candy items throughout the whole experience, such as chocolate truffles, sour worms, and gummy bears.'

