A new tiki bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called The Toasted Coconut, the fresh arrival is located at 1617 Richmond Ave. in Montrose.

The Toasted Coconut serves traditional tiki drinks and tropical, island-inspired fare. The menu features international dishes like Thai cripsy rice, Baja-style mussels, jerk chicharones, whole fish with Mala sauce and skewered, grilled meats. Specialty cocktails can come in your choice of a vintage mug, glassware or a fresh coconut.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, The Toasted Coconut seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mark S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 7, wrote, 'Wonderful tiki drinks and delicious food! The service was super warm too. Highly recommend.'

And Justin D. wrote, 'Love the decor. Totally tropical. Staff super friendly. Service was fast.'

Head on over to check it out: The Toasted Coconut is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

