Spending time in Independence Heights? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Cajun cafe to a nail salon.

1. Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food

Topping the list is Cajun/Creole spot Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, which offers soul food and more. Located at 5204 Yale St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp.

This restaurant serves up soul food staples like oxtails, candied yams and smothered pork chop, as well as Cajun comfort foods like gumbo and shrimp & crawfish étouffée. Yelpers recommend ordering the fried chicken combo with mac & cheese and cornbread on the side. Save room for strawberry cheesecake too.

2. Barbecue Inn

Next up is Barbecue Inn, a spot to score barbecue, seafood and comfort food, situated at 116 W. Crosstimbers St. With four stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This third-generation, family-run restaurant has been open since 1946. Most items are cooked to order, so diners may have to wait a bit for their Southern fried chicken, St. Louis-style ribs or sliced pork. Side options on the menu include baked beans and the stuffed baked potato.

3. Bombshell Hair Shop

Hair salon Bombshell Hair Shop is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 406 Barkley St., 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews.

The salon, located inside a residential home, offers haircuts for kids, men and women, as well as blow-outs, up-dos and highlights. According to the business's website, the owner is a 'primary color hair expert,' offering rainbow color stains, along with standard one-process color services.

4. Lv Nails Spa

Lv Nails Spa, a nail salon and massage and waxing spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 141 Yelp reviews. Head over to This salon offers 3902 N. Shepherd Drive, Suite A1, Garden Oaks Plaza to see for yourself.

The salon offers manicures and pedicures (regular, deluxe, super deluxe), shellac gel polish, refills, solar design tips, acrylic fill-ins and nail art. Other services include hot stone massage, waxing and facials.

