Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some fluffy felines near you? There are heaps of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Houston.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sega is a playful male domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

He is already house-trained and has been vaccinated.

A bit about Sega:

Read more about Sega on Petfinder.

Theresa is a precious female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Theresa has been vaccinated. No need to worry: She is already house-trained, too.

A few words from Theresa:

Read more about Theresa on Petfinder.

Rachel is a charming female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

She has mastered her house-training etiquette and has been vaccinated, as well.

More on Rachel:

Read more about how to adopt Rachel on Petfinder.

Esther is a beautiful female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Fear not: Esther is already house-trained, and has all of her shots.

Here's what Esther has to say:

Read more about Esther on Petfinder.

Delilah is a cheeky female domestic shorthair kitten staying at Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

Good news: Delilah is already house-trained. Plus, she has all her shots.

About Delilah:

Apply to adopt Delilah today at Petfinder.

Gareth is a winsome male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Friends For Life Animal Shelter & Sanctuary.

He has already been vaccinated and house-trained.

Notes from Gareth's caretakers:

Apply to adopt Gareth today at Petfinder.

Elsie is a darling female calico kitten currently residing at E-Rescue-Houston Inc.

Elsie would do best in a quiet home with no small children under the age of 12. Rest assured, she has already been vaccinated, spayed, house-trained and microchipped.

From Elsie's current caretaker:

Apply to adopt Elsie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.