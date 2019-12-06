Want the intel on Houston's buzziest local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting a noteworthy increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Houston businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

Open since April, this breakfast and brunch and Mexican spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Mexican' on Yelp.

Citywide, Mexican spots saw a median 2.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Cielito Cafe saw a staggering 237.5 percent increase, maintaining a sterling five-star rating throughout.

Located at 1915 Dunlavy St. in Neartown - Montrose, Cielito Cafe offers authentic Mexican breakfast fare like chilaquiles (tortilla chips topped with an egg, Mexican cream, avocado and cheese) divorciados (two eggs rancheros served on corn tostada with salsa, chorizo, cheese and avocado) and the Cajeta toast (Mexican-flavored French toast cooked in caramelized goat's milk and topped with bacon and eggs). (Explore the menu here.)

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Midtown's Taste Bar + Kitchen, the cocktail bar and breakfast and brunch and Southern spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Southern' on Yelp saw a median 2.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Taste Bar + Kitchen bagged a 47.1 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to its current 3.5 stars.

Open at 3015 Bagby St. since March, Taste Bar + Kitchen offers comfort foods like 'elevated' mac & cheese, chicken and six varieties of waffles. Look for the Cajun and jerk chicken, as well as the candied yams. Save room for an apple pie, bourbon pecan or cotton candy 'dessert cocktail' from the bar. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Central Northwest's Tacos A Go Go is also making waves. Open since 2016 at 3401 W. Tc Jester Blvd., the well-established Tex-Mex and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers tacos and more, has seen a 4.2 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.4 percent for all businesses tagged 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp. However, on a month-to-month basis Tacos A Go Go's review count increased by more than 330 percent.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Houston's breakfast and brunch category: The Classic has seen a 10.1 percent increase in reviews, and Café Poêtes has seen a 6.4 percent bump.

This is the third location for the local franchise. Tacos A Go Go offers breakfast tacos (over a million combos available all day), traditional Mexican street tacos (chicken, pastor, barbacoa, carne guisada) and plates featuring burritos, nachos, quesadillas and more. Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating improve from 3.5 stars to four stars. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

Museum Park's The Turkey Leg Hut is the city's buzziest bar by the numbers.

The popular bar and Cajun/Creole spot, which opened at 4830 Almeda Road on 2017, increased its new review count by 25.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.8 percent for the Yelp category 'Bars.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.6 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

The Turkey Leg Hut offers sandwiches, salads, potatoes and, of course, turkey legs. The signature menu item comes in seven varieties, from plain to turkey legs stuffed with alfredo shrimp, Cajun crawfish or spicy dirty rice. (Find the entire menu here.)

Sharpstown's well-established 7 Leaves Cafe is currently on the upswing in the coffee and tea category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Coffee & Tea' on Yelp saw a median 5 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this coffee and tea spot increased its new reviews by 30.7 percent—and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.

This franchise has locations across California and Nevada. Open for business at 9798 Bellaire Blvd., Suite B, since March, the first Texas outpost offers coffee, regular tea, matcha tea, milk tea and fruit drinks. Customers can add in boba, grass jelly, aloe vera or custard pudding. The spot also serves up macarons in eight flavors. (Check out the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.