If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a 60s dance party to a live performance by country music star Clay Walker, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 3rd Ward Tours , 2301 Elgin St.

Price: $11-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Pink Elephant Room, 4218 Washington Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Arena Theatre, 7326 SW Freeway

Price: $45-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

