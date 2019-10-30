Local fans of grocery stores are in luck. H-E-B has added a new location at 3663 Washington Ave., Suite 100, in Memorial Park.

The Texas chain, which has locations throughout the state, provides general grocery items from dairy to produce, a seafood department, a bakery, a deli, a pharmacy, a flower shop, a meat market and a cafe. The store also offers curbside pickup and home delivery.

With a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Katlyn K. who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 16, wrote, 'M-E-H. I visited this HEB location this week and was honestly not that impressed. Parking was a challenge, not because the store was particularly busy, but because the spots are just not convenient.'

And Lisa M. wrote, 'If this is what heaven is like then I'm good to go. Parking — check! Security — check! Freshness — check! Friendly staff —check! Produce, flowers, booze, cheese — check, check, check!'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. H-E-B is open from 6 a.m.–midnight daily.

