If you've got Korean on the mind, you're in luck. You'll find a new Gen Korean BBQ House location at 3201 Louisiana St., Suite 101, in Midtown.

Gen Korean BBQ House, which has locations in California, Hawaii and Nevada, offers meats, seafood and vegetables that can be grilled at the table. Look for menu items ranging from beef bulgogi to garlic chicken to traditional Korean ban-chan (side dishes). (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 26 reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has already made a good impression.

Kelvin L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 19, wrote, 'One of my favorite places is finally in Houston. Had to travel to Dallas for this place. Really chill environment and full bar.'

And Quan T. wrote, 'Gen is the newest and, in my opinion, best Korean BBQ in town. It's a chain from California that is known for great service, modern ambience, quality meats and one-hour queues'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gen Korean BBQ House is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.