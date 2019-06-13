If comfort food is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 9888 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 138, in Sharpstown, the new addition is called Rice To Meet You.

This new business serves up clay pot rice bowls with beef, chicken, pork or fish. The menu features items like black pepper beef, spare ribs with black bean sauce and the beef brisket rice noodle roll.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Rice To Meet You has gotten a good response.

Zheng Bok C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 7, wrote, 'Unique and savory comfort food from the Canton region. Can't really find anything like it in Houston. Staff is friendly and service is great too. Restaurant has a very homey atmosphere and is very clean.'

And Tony N. wrote, 'Just visited this place for the first time; it's located in the corner of the plaza next to T4. Ambiance is nice, classy. The food is good, comes out pretty fast.'

Head on over to check it out: Rice To Meet You is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.