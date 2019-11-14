Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a wine bar to a bowling alley, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business recently.

How To Survive On Land & Sea

New to 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. in Second Ward is How To Survive On Land & Sea, a wine bar.

This spot aims to make wine drinking and education more affordable. Patrons can taste wines listed behind the bar, with offerings changing daily. The kitchen serves up charcuterie boards and other light bites to complement your drink.

Black Pearl

Black Pearl is a spot to score bubble tea, desserts and coffee and tea, that recently opened at 11920 Westheimer Road in Briarforest Area.

As stated on the business' Facebook page, Black Pearl offers 'special tea, smoothies and coffee, boba, snacks.' The menu has more than 20 different flavors, which can be added to any drink. On the snack menu, look for the Cajun fries and the fish ball snacks. (Check out the full menu here.)

Pinstripes

Pinstripes is a cocktail bar and New American and bowling spot, that recently opened its doors at 3300 Kirby Drive, Suite 3A, in Greenway.

Pinstripes is a chain with 10 other locations across the Midwest. The spot offers an event space and restaurant along with bocce ball and bowling. The menu offers Italian favorites like pizza, pasta, steak and chicken dishes. Stop by on Thursday for half-price cocktails all day. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Napoli Wine Cafe

A newcomer to the Washington Corridor, Napoli Wine Cafe is a wine bar and Italian spot, offering barbecue and more that's located at 4601 Washington Ave.

This is the second outpost for the local Italian chain. The original location has been open downtown since 1972. On the menu, look for chefs boards (roasted, grilled & pickled seasonal vegetables, jam, assorted artisan cheese and meat), soup, salad, pasta, seafood and pizza. (Find the entire menu here.)

Trez Art and Wine Bar

Wander over to 920 Studemont, Suite 150, in Memorial Park and you'll find Trez Art and Wine Bar, a wine bar, venues and event space and art gallery.

According to the business's website, Trez Art and Wine Bar provides 'local artists with a platform to display their art... and a comfortable environment to enjoy live music, exceptional food, cocktails, and wine.'

The menu features shareables like charcuterie, flatbreads and hummus, along with small plates like chicken wings and rosemary jerk lamb chops. (Here's the entire menu.)

