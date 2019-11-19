The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it's time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Houston's top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time or energy? Head to one of Houston's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Eck Bakery

Topping the list is Eck Bakery. Located at 6918 Wilcrest Drive, Suite A in Alief, the bakery is the highest rated bakery in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tiara Cakes

Next up is Eldridge / West Oaks's Tiara Cakes, situated at 12620 Briar Forest Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Alphorn Bakery

Fourth Ward's Alphorn Bakery, located at 1100 W. Dallas St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you're 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Houston's top beer and wine shops.

1. D & Q The Beer Station

Topping the list is D & Q The Beer Station. Located at 806 Richmond Ave. in Neartown - Montrose, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Houston, boasting five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp.

2. Premium Draught

Next up is the Heights's Premium Draught, situated at 733 Studewood St. With five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Craft Beer Cellar Houston

Downtown's Craft Beer Cellar Houston, located at 907 Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Houston's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Central Market

Topping the list is Central Market. Located at 3815 Westheimer Road in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, the grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 674 reviews on Yelp.

2. H-E-B

Then there's Clear Lake's H-E-B, situated at 3501 Clear Lake City Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

