Residential Permits

Demolitions, Renovations and Repairs

The city issued a permit for repair/renovation of a residential structure at 1922 Oakdale St .

The permit defines the project's work scope as: 'New single family dwelling.'

A permit was issued for repair/renovation of a residential structure at 2703 Tannehill Drive .

A permit was issued for repair/renovation of a residential structure at 3717 Willowick Road .

The city issued a permit for addition of a residential structure at 1419 Kirby Drive .

The city issued a permit for addition of a residential structure at 5306 Suez St .

The work is described as: 'New single family dwelling.'

The city issued a permit for addition of a residential structure at 5516 Huisache St .

The permit defines the project's work scope as: 'New single family dwelling.'

The city issued a permit for addition of a residential structure at 5904 Clementshire St.

