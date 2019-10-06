From film screenings to a computer science workshop, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
'Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2'
When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium, One Main Street
Admission: Free
Baby Bump Social
When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Motherhood Center, 3701 W. Alabama St., #230
Admission: Free
Latin Restaurant Weeks presents ¡Sabor! Catering Showcase
When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1003 Washington Ave.
Admission: $40 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Intro to Python: Fundamentals
When: Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: TechSpace, Ground, 2101 CityWest Boulevard, Building #1
Admission: Free
'Pawns' movie premiere
When: Thursday, June 13, 7:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: River Oaks, 2009 W. Gray
Admission: $24.99 (General Admission); $34.99 (V.I.P.). More ticket options available.
