From film screenings to a computer science workshop, there's plenty to enjoy in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

'Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2'

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium, One Main Street

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Baby Bump Social

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Motherhood Center, 3701 W. Alabama St., #230

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Latin Restaurant Weeks presents ¡Sabor! Catering Showcase

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1003 Washington Ave.

Admission: $40 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intro to Python: Fundamentals

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: TechSpace, Ground, 2101 CityWest Boulevard, Building #1

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Pawns' movie premiere

From the event description:

When: Thursday, June 13, 7:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: River Oaks, 2009 W. Gray

Admission: $24.99 (General Admission); $34.99 (V.I.P.). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.