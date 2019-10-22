Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are four ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Baby on the way event

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Meyerland Plaza | Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, 560 Meyerland Plaza mall

Admission: $10 (Single Ticket); $15 (Couple Ticket (2 tickets total))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DASH Market — Fall shopping extravaganza

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St.

Admission: $10 (DASH Market - General Admission); Other ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga&Hops at Eureka Heights

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 W. 18th St.

Admission: $20 (Yoga&Hops)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Closet'

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Landmark's River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St.

Admission: $9.75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.