If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From the Houston Food Fest to a crawfish boil, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce St.

Admission: Free

When: Saturday, June 15, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis St.

Admission: $5 (pre-sale general admission); $10 (regular price general admission)

When: Saturday, June 15, 2-7 p.m.

Where: 4212 Almeda Rd, 4212 Almeda Road

Admission: Free

When: Sunday, June 16, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Calhoun's Rooftop, 4701 Calhoun Road, #200

Admission: $10

