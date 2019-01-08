There's always plenty to do in Houston, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a beauty shop grand opening to a 'Kill Bill' themed brunch event.

Kill Brunch: The Brunch Life

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Present Company, 1318 Westheimer Road

Admission: Free

White Linen Pre-Party

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Vital Family Chiropractic, 1535 Yale St.

Admission: Free

Loughnay Beauty Grand Opening

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Social Graces Social Club Clubhouse, 1201 Fannin Street, Suite 140

Admission: Free

