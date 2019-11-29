If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a Saturday ladies showcase to a Sunday night dance party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Ladies day out: Thanksgiving weekend day party 

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 3-9 p.m.
Where: Belvedere, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310
Admission: Free (before 5p.m. with RSVP); $100 (VIP Section)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

No Snakes Tour with MI live 

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: O2 Lounge, 3003 Fondren Road
Admission: $15 (Early Bird ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Aura Dynamic Sundays with DJ BeatBreaker 

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: AURA, 4701 Nett St., #A
Admission: Free (Entry Before 11:30p.m.); $10 (General Admission); $20 (Elite Ticket (Skip the Line))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

