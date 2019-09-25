Visiting Greater Uptown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an authentic French restaurant to a traditional Japanese sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Topping the list is French spot Étoile Cuisine et Bar. Located at 1101 Uptown Park Blvd., Suite 11, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp.

The European-inspired fine dining restaurant specializes in classic French cuisine for brunch, lunch and dinner, with dishes like foie gras, escargot, lamb chops, lobster salad and braised beef short ribs being menu highlights. Check out the wine list and cocktail menu before visiting.

2. Dish Society

Next up is New American and Southern spot Dish Society, situated at 5740 San Felipe St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 2,159 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The eatery, part of a small chain of restaurants, serves brunch, lunch, supper and drinks, and you'll find classic Southern comfort foods like buttermilk, pancakes, a BLT sandwich, shrimp and grits, tacos, salads and more on the menu.

3. Teppay Japanese Restaurant

Finally, there's Teppay Japanese Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 261 reviews. Stop by 6516 Westheimer Road, Suite A2, to hit up the sushi bar next time you're in the neighborhood.

The restaurant serves authentic Japanese fare, including bento boxes, ramen bowls and tempura meals, as well as sushi rolls and sashimi pieces. The full bar offers wine, domestic and imported beers and several sakes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.