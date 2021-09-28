Why it could be harder to find Halloween costumes and decorations this year

The global supply chain problems are giving customers a scare

HOUSTON — The global supply chain problems are giving customers a Halloween scare.

The holiday is just about a month away, so why could it take longer to get into the spooky spirit this year?

Supply chain delay

Sadly, the global supply chain problems that have plagued everything from furniture to microchips are also affecting Halloween supplies. Right now, huge tankers are stacked up at ports around the U.S. — loaded down with goods. According to global supply chain experts there are not enough workers to unload those ships and not enough truck drivers to get those goods where they need to go, so the backlog persists.

Harder to find what you want

So, what does that mean for Halloween? Popular items like costumes and decorations may be harder to find. Experts say there is no need to panic — you just might need to make more than one trip. An executive with Spirit Halloween told a supply chain news organization there could be delays of select inventory, especially animatronic decorations, but they expect stores to be fully stocked in time for Halloween.

Big celebrations