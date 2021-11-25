What you need to know about shopping on Black Friday through Cyber Monday

You can get better deals on certain items on different days over the weekend.

HOUSTON — After you're done with the turkey and stuffing, it's hard not to resist the tempting discounts waiting on Black Friday.

You won't be alone.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 165 million people will shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the biggest shopping days of the year.

If you're hoping to find some late-night Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Day, it's best to stick to online deals. The stores will be waiting for you early Friday morning.

Most stores are waiting to open on Friday morning:

Walmart: 5 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m.

Kohl's: 5 a.m.

JCPenny: 5 a.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m.

Target: 7 a.m.

Millions are expected to shop in stores. Here's an example of why that is:

A Vizio 70" TV from Walmart is marked as sold out online, but the website says you can try your luck in the store on Black Friday.

Adobe Analytics says Thanksgiving Day will have the best discounts on toys. Black Friday is good for home goods. On Saturday, electronics and appliances will have the most deals. Sunday is best for apparel and sporting goods and Cyber Monday is for TVs.

But be patient, cyber shoppers are seeing a 250% increase in out-of-stock messages compared to pre-pandemic levels.

And if you’re still putting the finishing touches on your Christmas list, you still have time.

"If you're flexible and you're just looking for stocking stuffers, board games, holiday gifts and home goods in general, you'll probably find some sales on those in stores heading all the way through December," Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot said.