HOUSTON — So the rain is out, but it'll still be cold and breezy for your Halloween trick-or-treating in the Houston area Thursday night. (View the forecast here.)
Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s after sunset, with some areas north of town experiencing wind chills in the 30s.
> MISSING A PLACE? Reach out to us at web@khou.com to add your event to this list!
Here are some options:
1838 MENARD HOUSE (GALVESTON) TRICK OR TREAT
Trick-or-treat Galveston's oldest residence on Halloween night for an eerily enjoyable experience. Read more here
AQUARIUM-KEMAH HALLOWEEN KIDS BASH
Head to the Aquarium in Kemah for a spooky good time celebrating Halloween. There will be trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, themed arts and crafts, animal meet-and-greets, and more. Read more here
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM HOUSTON HALLOWEEN HAPPY HOUSE
10am to 8pm | Put on your favorite costume and head to the Children's Museum for an evening of spooktacular, silly Halloween fun. You'll boogie to tunes and trick-or-treat around the Museum all night long. Read more here
CITYCENTRE PLAZA (partially outdoors)
On Halloween night, Thursday, October 31 from 5 - 7 PM (while supplies last), CITYCENTRE will offer children and parents the opportunity to prowl the district for tasty treasures during a district-wide trick-or-treat followed by a monster mash under the stars with Life Time Athletic in the plaza until 8 PM. Read more here
CLEAR LAKE'S HEARTIS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
This is what the real sweet stuff is made of! Residents at a Clear Lake assisted living facility hope kids go there to trick or treat; they miss passing out candy! Read more here
FUNPLEX TRICK OR TREAT HALLOWEEN
Trick-or Treat at Houston FUNPLEX and Discover the SPOOK-TACULAR FUN for the whole Family! 5-11pm. Read more here
MEMORIAL CITY MALL MONSTER MASH
Get dressed up and collect candy while trick-or-treating throughout Memorial City Mall and then head to the Xfinity Fireplace for a dance party lead by DJ Beetlejuice at this family-friendly Halloween event. Read more here
PLAZAMERICAS MALL-O-WEEN
5-8pm | Trick or treat inside the mall in southwest Houston! Read more here
