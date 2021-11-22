Trae tha Truth, Turkey Leg Hut team up to dish out meals ahead of Thanksgiving

Trae tha Truth and his Relief Gang, along with the owners of Turkey Leg Hut, teamed up for a second time to dish out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON — Nearly 100 families were in for a treat on Monday night.

On the menu? World-famous stuffed turkey legs from Turkey Leg Hut in Houston's Third Ward.

It was a private event hosted by Trae tha Truth and his Relief Gang. They, along with the owners of Turkey Leg Hut, teamed up for a second time to dish out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving.

Everyone in attendance was hand-picked. It was a mix of children and their parents, and also some adults who otherwise would have been spending the holiday alone.

"There's a lot of people in need. And then, you know, a lot of times there's people in need that actually feel ashamed so they don't come out because they think people will be judgmental. But one thing about Relief Gang is we're all just one big family," Trae said.

The co-founders of Turkey Leg Hut also gave away $100 gift cards to everyone who was there.