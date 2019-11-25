HOUSTON — Houston's Super Feast is the largest Thanksgiving feast in the country.

Pulling it off every year is not easy.

"It's all hands on deck," said Stephanie Lewis, Regional Director for City Wide Club.

At City Wide Club, the phones won't stop ringing.

"We'd had about 22,000 inquiries," Lewis said. "We're going to prepare 25,000 meals."

Those are a lot of mouths to feed. The numbers rise every single year. This year Tropical Storm Imelda made it worse.

"It takes thousands of turkeys," Lewis said. "We cook what we have and we pray that we don't run out."

And that's where the public comes in. They still need a lot of help. With three days left, they're still $12,000 short.

"It always comes down to the wire," Lewis said. "But when Houston knows there's a need they always rally and help us to meet it."

The donation room where products are stored still not full either.

"We have trucks all over the city gathering everything together," Lewis said.

It's not just the warm meal served Thanksgiving Day they prepare. Every person that walks through the door will get a bag full of canned good to take with them. They say Super Feast is about more than feeding mouths, but they can't do it without Houston's help.

"We're not giving out just a handout, but a hand up ... resources they need to lead successful lives," Lewis said.

To help with Super Feast call 713-752-2582 or log on to their website, www.citywideclub.com.

Super Feast will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and go until 2 p.m.

