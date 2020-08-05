LIST: Things to do in Houston for Mother's Day

We have a list of restaurants offering Mother's Day to-go boxes and events you and mom can attend while practicing social distancing.

Mother's Day is going to feel quite different this year as we continue to fight the spread of coronavirus.

With business and restaurants operating at a limited capacity, it would seem difficult to treat mom to her favorite meal with the entire family or purchase any last minute gifts, but don't fret -- we have some great backup plans.

Below is a list of things you can do to put a smile on mom's face year:

RESTAURANTS OFFERING TO-GO MOTHER'S DAY SPECIALS

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has created a family to-go bundle that serves up to five people. Bundles start at $39.99 and come with a choice of an entree like lasagna, chicken parmesan or an assortment of pasta bundles. You can order your bundle at carrabbas.com or by calling your local Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is offering a family-style Steakhouse Smorgasbord TO-GO in addition to an individual 3-course $45 Dinner TO-GO special (or 4-course $50 dinner). This is available for curbside pickup only for Mother 's Day Weekend. The Steakhouse Smorgasbord treats four to six people for $150, and includes three signature appetizers, four entrées, three sauces and three family sized sides.

Saint Arnold has a Mother's Day Brunch pack that features goodies for a memorable breakfast in bed or brunch on the back patio. For $50, you'll get a full meal with a whole cooked and cooled quiche, sides, dessert, your choice of beverage (our new Rose Cider would pair well), and a nice gift for mom.

is offering a limited edition, $45 Mother's Day brunch kit that feeds four to five people and is available for preorder and pickup May 8-10. Cypress Sweets is offering Mother's Day Assortment for $34 each. Order online and schedule for delivery and/or pick up.

MOTHER'S DAY EVENTS

Celebrate Mother's Day brunch (car side edition) at Studio 9215. The brunch will include an amazing soul food to go brunch with mimosa's, a special visual surprise, entertainment and complimentary masks.

Location: 9215 Solon Rd. Houston TX 77064

Time: Sunday, May 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

-----------------------------

Mercer Botanic Gardens is having a virtual plant sale to celebrate Mother’s Day. There will be a wide variety of Mercer Grown plants, including annuals and perennials, edibles, roses, Gulf Coast natives, and trees and shrubs! Stay tuned to Facebook for the link to start shopping on Saturday, May 9. Online shoppers will receive a curbside pickup time to retrieve their orders the week after the virtual plant sale concludes. T

Location: located at 22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble

Time: Starts Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m. or until sold out.

-----------------------------

Main Course Cooking School is hosting a virtual cooking class for Mother’s Day. What's on the menu, macarons! For only $20, you and mom will get access to the school's step by step cooking demo and virtual kitchen via Zoom. You can join from your smartphone, laptop, or tablet via a free app.

You will receive a pdf of the recipe(s) that will include a list of utensils as well as all ingredients you will need to purchase prior to the start of the class.

The class will start promptly and last 1 1/2 - 2 hours.