HOUSTON — After a 2-year break because of construction, the Uptown Holiday Lighting is back.

This year marks the 32nd year for the annual event that's drawn in a crowd of as many as 150,000 people.

Spectators may notice wider sidewalks and more street lamps. Metro is also working to construct a dedicated bus lane in the middle of Post Oak Boulevard. That project is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2020.

So just in time to celebrate the last holiday season of the decade, the Uptown Holiday Lighting will return on Thanksgiving. It will kick off the holiday season and will celebrate the newly completed transformation along Post Oak Boulevard, between San Felipe and Westheimer.

"There will be a light show like no other," said Andy Baker. He's the President and C.O.O. of UrbanFX, the company behind 310 custom LED holiday trees that stand 20 feet tall. "These trees were specifically designed and constructed for Uptown Houston, along 1.7 miles of Post Oak Boulevard."

By day, the trees look like works of art, "and then at night, it comes alive and dances at night," he said.

The lights are choreographed to holiday music, which people can listen through a cell phone app the Uptown District will soon share.

"With a countdown, we’ll turn on 300 trees on the boulevard and we’ll have a wonderful fireworks show followed by a dazzling tree light show," said Delia Mizwa, spokesperson for the Uptown Business District.

"It’s going to be like nothing else," said Baker. "I just don’t think you can imagine it. You just have to experience it for yourself."

WHEN: Thanksgiving Day, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Begins at 4 p.m. with holiday music and concessions

Live Entertainment starts at 5 p.m.

Santa Claus will make an appearance at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Uptown Houston - Post Oak Boulevard (between San Felipe & Westheimer)

PARKING: Free parking is available throughout the Uptown area

