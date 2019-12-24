ADDISON, Texas — Brittany Galvan stepped off a small Cessna at Addison Airport in tears on Monday night, but not because the small plane frightened her. It was because she'd just seen a field of Christmas lights she loved, and certainly didn't expect.

An hour earlier, two men named Jack and Sam had placed a few hundred feet of lights on the ground in a grassy field next to the North Dallas Tollway in Frisco. Hooked up to a generator, the LED lights began to glow a soft blue. Then they waited for Galvan and that Cessna to fly by.

"It just looks small. And I don't know. We'll see how it goes," she said as she boarded the plane with her boyfriend Chip Robison. "I'm excited though."

"Can't beat Christmas lights," Robison said with the mysterious look of a man who was keeping a pretty good secret. "Perfect time of year for it."

Once seated in the backseat of the Cessna with Galvan, he repeated his yarn about Christmas lights again.

"You can't beat starting Christmas like this," he told her.

Because once they got in the air and started staring down at the Christmas lights across north Texas, pilot David Snell with Starlight Flight.com flew over those lights that Sam and Jack had put in that field.

The blue lights. The ones that said "Marry Me."

It was over Frisco where Galvan's tears started to fall.

"Brittany, will you marry me?" Robison asked.

"Yes," she said as they embraced.

"How about those lights?" David Snell said from the pilot's seat. "I told you I know the best lights to fly over."

They landed back at Addison 30 minutes later. Robison, grinning from ear to ear, stepped from the plane first.

"She said yes," he said.

Galvan was still in tears.

"We're getting married. He proposed," she said. "It was awesome. Oh my God, thank you," she said as she and Robison kissed again.

"About had me in tears up there," Snell joked. "We're supposed to focus on flying and she's back there bawling. It's like trying to fly and watch that we need a tissue box for everybody up there."

"Yeah, I'll be OK. I'm a crier," Galvan said as she laughed and cried at the same time.

Starlight Flight gives Christmas light tours almost nightly during the holidays. This time of year, proposals are often regular in-flight entertainment too. And almost always, like what happened tonight, the lights of Christmas and that tiny Cessna that Galvan was worried about, usually return with a very happy "yes."

"We're very happy," Galvan said. "Very happy."

