Free Thanksgiving meals available in Houston

Local organizations are helping others have a happy holiday.

HOUSTON — Houstonians are ready to help one another this holiday season. Local organizations and churches are opening their doors to make sure others are getting a meal in time for Thanksgiving. Here are the distributions that we know so far:

"Turkey on Every Table"

The Houston Food Bank is teaming up with Bee Busy Wellness to give free turkey and trimmings to 3,000 households. The giveaway will be at Bee Busy's main facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 20.

Turkey Giveaway & Food Distribution

Impact Church of Houston is hosting a turkey giveaway and food distribution. The event will run on Saturday, Nov 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Wide Club Super Feast

The City Wide Club will have its 43rd annual Super Feast on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov 25). The Super Feast will be at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Families can either go to the club's "Sit 'N Sup" site and eat in person or pick up food at the "Grab 'N Go" site. The City Wide Club will also have information on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities.

Families can return to these sites on Christmas Eve for the second Super Feast of the year.

Operation Turkey Meal Request

Editor's Note: As of Nov 16, Operation Turkey is not taking anymore orders in Houston. They will open requests again if they can increase their capacity.

Operation Turkey has been taking online orders for Thanksgiving meal deliveries. If you request a meal, your order should be delivered on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each plate comes with a serving of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie and a drink.

Thanksgiving Feast

Kinsmen Lutheran Church is inviting people to its 12th annual Thanksgiving Feast. Free meals will be given to the first 500 people starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Plates will come with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pie and more.