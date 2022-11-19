Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday

The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need.

HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday.

“We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life, Inc. "We had people lined up here last night, overnight.”

Saturday’s cold temperatures and rain didn’t overshadow the giving spirit.

"Just seeing that I’m helping out these people that are happy to have body wash, food, everything that they could possibly need,” said one of the volunteers.

Over 150-volunteers from various non-profits and organizations showed up at St. John’s United Methodist Church to lend a helping hand.

The group distributed pre-cooked thanksgiving meals provided by Lucille’s restaurant, household supplies and groceries donated by the Houston Food Bank.

Over 6,000 families were served at @breadoflifehtx Thanksgiving Distribution today.



Cars in line for the distribution wrapped around the block.

Veronica Olivarez was one of those who waited.

“Everything is still very expensive, I'm actually still supporting my mom. She's 76, just turned 76,” she said.

Bread of Life Inc. hosts two-monthly food distributions.

Simmons says the need before the Thanksgiving holiday has been overwhelming.

"It's really an indication of where we are at in this holiday season," she said.

Olivarez says she’s driving away with one less worry.