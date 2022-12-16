Christmas tree event at Texas Children's Hospital brings much-needed holiday magic to patients

It's a winter wonderland at the hospital with kid-themed Christmas trees and holiday memories.

HOUSTON — Christmas is usually a magical time of year for children, but for kids who have to spend the holiday in the hospital, it can be tough.

To remedy that issue, Santa's elves have worked overtime at Texas Children's Hospital to spread some much-appreciated Christmas cheer.

It's a winter wonderland at the hospital with kid-themed Christmas trees and holiday memories. The hospital was decorated for patients who can't go home for the holiday.

One patient, Oliver, has been in the hospital for 160 days while he awaits a heart transplant. His dad watched over him as Oliver checked out the various trees.

One tree appeared to be his favorite though -- the one decorated for the Astros!

At age four, Oliver is already a fan. He would watch the Astros every evening when they were on TV and even had his whole room decorated with the team for the World Series.

This is the second year of the Christmas Tree Farm program at the hospital.

Patients and their families are allowed to pick out a tree from the event and bring it back to their room as decoration. They can even bring the tree home when they're discharged.

J&J Flooring donated more than 200 trees that were all decorated by their designers.

Jackson, an 8-year-old patient, decided to choose a farm-decorated tree. His family actually lives on a farm!

Amara, another 8-year-old patient, carefully inspected her options before settling on a Harry Potter-themed tree.