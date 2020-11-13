Millions of Texans still expected to travel for Thanksgiving

AAA forecast predicts drivers will travel shorter distances and have shorter trips this year.

HOUSTON — Thanksgiving is only two weeks away – and it may come at the worst time possible. The surge of coronavirus infections sweeping across the country has many reconsidering their holiday travel plans.

Nonetheless, millions of Texas are still expected to travel for Thanksgiving, mostly by car.

“Overall, we’re predicting people will be traveling shorter distances this year for the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as shortening their trip, compared to what we’ve seen in years past,” said Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas.

AAA’s Thanksgiving Travel Forecast predicts 3.8 million Texans will hit the roads this holiday. Although airlines are adding flights, AAA predicts there will huge drop in passengers this year. Holiday air travel is expected to be down nearly 50%, the largest drop in history.

However, the CDC is warning against holiday travel altogether, as it increases the likelihood of transmission.

“When people get together indoors, eating, drinking, talking, shouting, singing, that's unfortunately how to spread a lot of COVID,” former CDC director Tom Frieden, M.D., said. “Especially when people are traveling around.”