Sugar Land Holiday Lights open this weekend with COVID-19 restrictions

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land’s holiday lights are up at Constellation Field, but Friday, when the gates open to the public, there will be new COVID-19 restrictions.

It’s a holiday tradition, and from Air 11, you can really enjoy the view of more than 3.5 million lights deck out the field.

“We want to provide that sense of normalcy during the holiday season during a weird year," said Ryan Posner with Sugar Land Skeeters.

This year, they’ve already learned how to outfit the ballpark for COVID-19.

“We had the Constellation Energy Series, and we kind of have a blueprint of how to have a season and have it safely," Posner said.

Masks are required along with temperature checks at the door, and in between the twinkle of holiday lights are hand sanitizing stations.

“Luckily, this event, it really lends itself to be socially distanced, and in that essence, it won’t be that different,” Posner said.

But they are limiting capacity from what would normally be 7,500 to 2,500 on weeknights and on the weekends, it will bump to 3,000.

Santa is back, but with some noticeable changes for St. Nick’s safety and yours.

“It’s a good time stamp to see what kind of year it was: Santa behind plexi-glass. That’s 2020 for you,” Posner said.