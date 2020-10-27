Stripping skeletons allowed to stay up through Halloween

Angela Nava, a homeowner in Richmond, brought all of her skeletons out of the closet and put them in her yard for the holiday season.

RICHMOND, Texas — This ought to tickle your funny bone!

A homeowner in Richmond brought all of her skeletons out of the closet and put them in her yard as Halloween decorations.

The savage skeletons are stripping down to their bare bones for the ultimate holiday shindig.

There's even a bouncer to keep the riff-raff out.

Angela Nava's "Candy Strippers at the Candy Shop" display is bringing all the good ghouls and boys to the yard.