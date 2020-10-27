Stripping skeletons allowed to stay up through Halloween

RICHMOND, Texas — This ought to tickle your funny bone!
A homeowner in Richmond brought all of her skeletons out of the closet and put them in her yard as Halloween decorations.
The savage skeletons are stripping down to their bare bones for the ultimate holiday shindig.
There's even a bouncer to keep the riff-raff out.
Angela Nava's "Candy Strippers at the Candy Shop" display is bringing all the good ghouls and boys to the yard.
Her HOA considers the display to be a bit distasteful, but according to the letter she received, Nava can keep the Candy Shop running through Halloween.