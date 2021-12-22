List: Store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

HOUSTON — Christmas is only days away, and plenty of shoppers are hitting the stores to get those last-minute gifts.
The last thing anyone wants is to run up to a store on Christmas Eve only to find out it's closed for the holiday.
The good news is a lot of shops have extended hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here are just a few businesses that will be open:
Christmas Eve (Friday)
Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sam's Club: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Walmart: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Whole Foods: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Home Depot: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
HEB: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Food Town: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Randalls: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Kroger: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Christmas Day
CVS: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Walgreens: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (store on Westheimer and Sage Road will be open for 24 hours)