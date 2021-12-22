List: Store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Some stores are keeping their doors open in the final days of the Christmas season.

HOUSTON — Christmas is only days away, and plenty of shoppers are hitting the stores to get those last-minute gifts.

The last thing anyone wants is to run up to a store on Christmas Eve only to find out it's closed for the holiday.

The good news is a lot of shops have extended hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are just a few businesses that will be open:

Christmas Eve (Friday)

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sam's Club: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walmart: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Home Depot: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

HEB: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Food Town: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Randalls: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Kroger: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Christmas Day

CVS: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.