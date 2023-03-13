Spring Break ideas around Greater Houston

There is no lack of fun to be had in Greater Houston during Spring Break.

HOUSTON — Spring Break week is an exciting time for kids and their families.

For those looking for ways to make fun memories and keep the kids occupied out of the house, here are a few ideas.

Children's Museum Houston

This week the is "Spring Break Destination Celebration" at the Children’s Museum Houston. The fun includes bungee trampolines, a shaving cream Pi(e) fight on March 14, interactive performances, a 360 photo booth, giant human hamster balls and more. This is all included in the cost of general admission. On Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., admission is free. For more information, click here.

Discovery Green

There’s also plenty of fun to be had at Discovery Green, where all the activities, except for the Roller Rink, are free. The fun includes STEM activities, cultural performances, live music, story times with live characters and movies. The Roller Rink costs $12. For more information, click here.

CityPASS

Another option is buying the CityPASS which gets you into five Houston attractions including Space Center Houston, the Houston Zoo and the Downtown Aquarium. It’s prepaid and saves you about 50%. The cost is $68 for adults (12+) and $56 for children (ages 3-11).

Department of Wonder

In Sugar Land, there’s the Department of Wonder. A 10,000-square-foot interactive immersive experience that leads you on an adventure to solve mysteries. These adventures start at $29.

Libraries

Another idea is to check in with your local library. A lot of them have free activities on the books this week.

RodeoHouston